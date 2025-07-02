Judge Denies Bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs Following Guilty Verdict in Federal Trial

Source: Variety / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain behind bars after a federal judge denied him bail Tuesday, just hours after a jury found the music mogul guilty on two federal charges related to transporting women across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against Combs’ release as concerns mounted from victims’ advocates about the safety of witnesses and alleged survivors connected to the case. The decision came shortly after a partial guilty verdict was delivered in the high-profile trial that has gripped the entertainment industry for months.

A New York federal jury convicted Combs on Count 3 and Count 5, both violations of the Mann Act, for transporting two women, including singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another former girlfriend referred to as “Jane,” across state lines for illicit purposes. However, the jury acquitted Combs on three other charges, including the most serious: Count 1, racketeering conspiracy. He was also found not guilty of sex trafficking allegations tied to both women.

The mixed verdict followed over 14 hours of deliberation and concluded a seven-week trial marked by explosive testimony. More than 30 witnesses, including former staff, industry insiders, and alleged victims, detailed a disturbing pattern of abuse, coercion, and systemic coverups that prosecutors claimed were orchestrated from within Combs’ inner circle.

Despite his acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking counts, the Mann Act convictions carry serious legal consequences and could result in a significant prison sentence.

Victims’ rights attorney Gloria Allred weighed in on the ruling during an interview with CNN, applauding the judge’s decision to deny bail and highlighting broader concerns about witness safety.

“I am very concerned about Mr. Combs being released on bail,” Allred said. “Some of [the potential witnesses] were on the witness list turned over to the defense but have not been made public. They overcame a lot of fear just to speak to law enforcement and tell the truth. And they were very much afraid.”

Allred stressed that the fear and trauma these individuals have faced should not be underestimated, especially now that Combs’ legal fate is in the hands of the court.

Combs, 55, remains in federal custody as sentencing preparations begin. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.

