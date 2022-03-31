Cincinnati Music Festival Returns July 21-23: Janet Jackson Headlines Ari Lennox Added

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After two years of postponement due to COVID, it looks like the biggest music festival in the Queen City is finally coming back to Paul Brown stadium! The Cincinnati Music Festival will make its official return July 21-23rd.

Headlining this year is Janet Jackson (on Saturday) and Charlie Wilson (on Friday)! And just added to Thursday night’s show is R&B singer Ari Lennox. Thursday’s show will be at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center and serves as the official kick-off for the festival.

Check out the entire 2022 lineup below:

Thursday, July 21: Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid and Cincinnati native Arin Ray (at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center)

Friday, July 22: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler, Another Artist TBD (at Paul Brown Stadium)

Saturday, July 23: Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum (at Paul Brown Stadium)

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or through the Cincinnati Music Festival office at (513) 924-0900

