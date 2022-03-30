Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Wait, the new Top Gun film didn’t drop already? Seems like forever since we got the first trailer for the sequel to the classic Tom Cruise film but yesterday we got a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick and were reminded that no, the film never actually came out.

In the latest trailer Tom Cruise reprises his role as legendary Navy aviator, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who returns to duty not just to continue to fight for his country, but to also take a new generation of fighter pilots under his wing including the son of his late friend, Goose, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw played by Miles Teller. Having a bone to pic with Maverick for his father’s death in the original film, Rooster seems reluctant to put his faith in Mitchell as a friend or mentor as Mitchell himself grapples with the responsibility of having all these young whipper snappers lives in his hands while in the air.

Now that he’s accepted his newfound responsibility at the request of “Iceman” (Val Kilmer), Pete needs to figure out how to properly prepare these pilots for the battlefield without losing any of them and having their death on his conscious a la Goose.

Filled with air battles, emotional outbursts and a funeral for God knows who, Top Gun: Maverick actually seems like a good follow-up to the 1986 action film. Whether or not it lives up to the hype remains to be seen but just to be safe, we’ll wait for this one on cable. No shots.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come May 27.

Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: