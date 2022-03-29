Take To The Skies In The New Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We feel the need, the need for speed after watching the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

Delayed for flight, it finally looks like the long-awaited sequel to the 80s classic Top Gun is prepping for takeoff and, based on this new trailer, will take the dogfighting action we loved in the first film to another level. The film will see the return of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), the hotshot pilot we, along with Kelly McGillis’s Charlie, all had that loving feeling about in the 1986 movie.

No longer flying F-14 Super Tomcats for the Navy, Mitchell is now a test pilot, which allows him to do his dangerous maneuvers without worrying about being thrown in the brig. His name is called by none other than his Top Gun nemesis turned new wingman at the end of the first movie Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Mitchell has to teach a bunch of pilots his fighter pilot skills ahead of a dangerous top-secret mission that’s going to require some skills that flight school can’t teach that only Mitchell knows. The job isn’t going to be a simple one cause the ghost of his dead friend and co-pilot Goose is haunts him in the form of his son Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), callsign: “Rooster.”

Official Synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick finally flies into theaters DOLBY CINEMA AND IMAX MAY 27, 2022.

Enter the danger zone in the new trailer below.

Photos: Paramount Pictures / Top Gun: Maverick

Take To The Skies In The New Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

