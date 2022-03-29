App Feed
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following Oscars Incident

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
94th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

Source: Handout / Getty

The old saying “all publicity is good publicity” is proving to be true.

According to Variety, TickPick, a secondary ticket purchasing site reported that they’ve sold more tickets for Chris Rock‘s upcoming comedy tour than they’ve sold over the past month. TickPick also reported that the sale price has increased to over 200 percent, from $46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of $341 now.

RELATED: Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

Rock is set to perform six shows in Boston from March 30 through April 1 before heading to his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. The tour is scheduled to hit major cities from Las Vegas,  New York, Chicago, and Toronto.

This follows after the comedian was slapped on stage by Will Smith for making a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.  Since the show, social media has been loaded with shock, memes, and think pieces about the incident. Will Smith has since made a public apology and Rock reported that he will not be pressing charges. 

SEE:

Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A ‘Beautiful Moment’

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!

Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

7 photos Launch gallery

Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Continue reading Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

[caption id="attachment_5283025" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Myung Chun / Getty[/caption] The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars best moments below. The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful. Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard. As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss. Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard. The drama and musical, CODA, walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.” Megan Thee Stallion even made surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto. In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars best (and worst) moments below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following Oscars Incident  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Trending
Photos
Close