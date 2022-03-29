Anthony Anderson And Wife Call It Quits, Again

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

They almost called it a wrap in 2015, but it looks like Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina are heading for Splittsville again.

After being married for years, Alvina Anderson filed divorce papers from her husband in Los Angeles court claiming, “irreconcilable differences.” In the divorce, she is requesting Alimony, for Anthony to cover her legal fees and for the court to stop awarding support to him.

Anthony & Alvina share 2 children from their marriage, Kyra (26) and Nathan (22).

