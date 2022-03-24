Jimmie Allen Releases Amazon Original Song and Video for “All Tractors Ain’t Green”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of country music’s brightest stars blessed fans with a new video today (March 23).

In only a few short years, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has become a household name and a force to be reckoned with. The 36-year old Milton, Delaware native became the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards Best New Male Artist (2021), the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards New Artist of the Year (2021) and received a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. He has hits spanning genres with the likes of Monica, Babyface, Pitbull, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and Elton John. With accomplishments like these under his belt, it makes perfect sense why a documentary exploring country music’s past, present, and future through the lens of its biggest Black artists, highlights him.

“For Love & Country” is an Amazon Music Original feature-length documentary that proclaims that country music has ALWAYS been black music. The genre not only owes part of its origin story to Black musicians, but through its history, prominent Black voices have pushed the genre forward with little recognition or fanfare. Directed by director and photographer Joshua Kissi (who also directed “Black Is King”), For Love & Country examines country music through the personal stories of a new generation of Black artists claiming space in Nashville—and helping to transform the genre in the process.

Today, in collaboration with Amazon Music, and in celebration of the film, Jimmie released a video and reimagined version of the song, “All Tractors Ain’t Green.” You can listen to the song and watch the video below:

This is the second Amazon Music Original song and music video to be released on behalf of For Love & Country. “Black Myself (Amazon Original),” by Amythyst Kiah, was released in tandem with the film’s announcement on March 15.

Additional Amazon Original songs by artists featured in the film will roll out over the coming weeks, prior to For Love & Country releasing April 7 on the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video.

