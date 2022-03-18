Champion Announces Saweetie As First Ever Global Culture Consultant, Launches “Get It Girl” Campaign

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is teaming up with Champion to take over the globe.

According to reports, the Icy Queen has been revealed as sportswear brand Champion’s new Global Cultural Consultant in a newly-created role, which finds her starring in the company’s “Get It Girl” campaign, inspired by her song of the same name from HBO’s Insecure.

The campaign puts a spotlight on 12 female college athletes demonstrating the “confidence to play by their own rules and look good doing it.” Starring alongside Saweetie, the women serve as brand ambassadors for Champion and are also being provided with mentorships.

“My relationship with Champion runs deep, as an athlete and lover of streetwear,” Saweetie said in a statement. “It’s been a go-to brand since high school! This campaign and partnership hit me on a personal level and I couldn’t be prouder to help all my sporty-icy girls out there feel empowered with self-love and confidence. When you feel good wearing Champion, the sky’s the limit.”

The female athletes selected for the campaign participate in a variety of sports at different institutions and have diverse backgrounds. As described in a press release, the Grammy-nominated rapper and the college undergrads all wear gear that “highlights their unique flair, swagger, and skill” for the campaign. The ladies showcase the latest Champion collections, including the brand’s Soft Touch Sports Bras & Leggings.

In addition, as part of the campaign, each woman selected will also receive a two-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) investment as official brand ambassadors and access to mentors, helping develop their professional career interests within the areas of sports, entertainment, media, and marketing. Champion worked with a female-led production team, spearheaded by renowned Director Hannah Lux Davis and famed photographer Leeor Wild.

Champion’s Vice President of Global Marketing, John Shumate, spoke on welcoming Saweetie into the company and their goals for the collaboration.

“We’re proud to name Saweetie as our first-ever Global Culture Consultant to help empower women to be their own Champion,” he said. “Saweetie is an inspiration for self-expression and with her ‘Get It Girl’ anthem, we want to unite all women with Champion athleticwear solutions designed of everybody, every shape, and every workout.”

Despite her new role and currently working on putting the final touches on her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, Saweetie was recently honored with the Gamechanger Award during Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event where she was presented the award by her mother.

“Thank you so much for supporting me through my roller coaster journey…’cuz this sh*t ain’t easy,” Saweetie said to fans during her speech. “They can doubt us, but one thing they can’t do is ignore us.”

Check out the announcement below.

