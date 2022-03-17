Russ Parr Morning Show
RUSS RANT: Jussie Smollett Is NOT a Martyr [WATCH]

Jussie Smollett’s name may remain in the headlines, but Russ wants it to be known that regardless of what some people say, Jussie Smollett is NOT a martyr.

Take a listen or watch the full Russ Rant for Thursday, March 17th below & let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

 

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker
