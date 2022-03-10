podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts
HomePodcasts

“Money Talks Or The Club Promoter Walks” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN]

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

In this episode DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ Schems and DJ 5’9 sit down with Kirt Floyd (Night life 101) and talk about how he got started, the truth about the promotion business and secrets of making club deals plus more! Stream this full episode now & new episodes drop every Thursday!

Don’t Forget To Subscribe So You Never Miss An Episode! 

Follow Us: @939WKYS @DJ_59 @JOIYCEWORLD @DJSCHEMES

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE PODCASTS:

“Money Talks Or The Club Promoter Walks” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Black America Web:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
2006 TV Land Awards - Press Room
18 photos
Trending
Photos
Close