King Von “Too Real,” Onyx “Ruff & Rugged” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a few years since the tragic murder of King Von and while his hardcore fans are still mourning his death, they might be happy to see him living and breathing once again in his latest posthumous music video.

In his recently released clip to “Too Real,” King Von takes a Bentley into his O-Block neighborhood where he pulls out a flame thrower to get the block hot while he turns up with his man and a few twerking strippers.

Back in NYC, Onyx continues to keep their Southside Queens hood gritty and grimey in 2022 and in their visials to “Ruff & Rugged” pull out some nostalgic attire from the early 90’s and remind us why y’all need to bacdafucup if you run into them in the streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OT The Real and Hardo, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd, and Lil Baby, and more.

KING VON – “TOO REAL”

ONYX – “RUFF & RUGGED”

OT THE REAL & HARDO – “STAY AFLOAT”

KANYE WEST FT. THE WEEKND & LIL BABY – “HURRICANE”

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY – “RECOGNIZE MY CAR”

JOEY FATTS FT. ALLYN – “BRIGHT LIGHTS”

C.M.L. – “DARK PLACE”

TOKEN FT. J.I.D – “BOOM”

