Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio On AMP Radio

The Barbs are excited about the Queen stepping back in front of the microphone on a new platform for Queen Radio.

There’s no denying that Nicki’s Queen Radio was an instant hit on Apple Music Beats 1 program but it was short-lived after the ‘Do We Have A Problem’ rapper stopped releasing episodes.

According to reports, Nicki says the Global Creative Director of Apple Music, Larry Jackson gave his blessing for her to explore options on other platforms.

“Thank you Joe, I rlly appreicate you asking & caring,” Nicki tweeted. “We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon. I gotta s/o Larry Jackson @ Apple tho, for originally putting the idea on my radar & giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. #Queen radio.”

Reportedly, AMP will give users an invite-only experience and require an access code, which will be distributed through a waitlist, on social media per newsletter.

Kash Doll Reveals She Will Never Confirm Real Age

Kash Doll has decided to keep you out of her business! That’s right the new mommy recently sat down for an episode of ALLBLK’s Social Society and revealed that she will more than likely never 100% confirm her real age because it’s simply ‘nobody’s business.”

The ‘Ice Me Out’ rapper says it’s very intentional that she’s given different ranges when it comes to her birth year. According to google, the rapper’s real age is 28 born March 14, 1992 but some fans believe the rapper is actually a few years older.

Well, the ‘Single and Happy’ rapper may have a point here: it is rude to ask a woman her age and it is absolutely nobody’s business.

How do you go about asking a woman’s age?

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ Gets A New Home + Kash Doll Will Never Reveal Her Age was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Black America Web: