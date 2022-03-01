Guests Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox & John Boyd l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox explains how to get rid of white addiction. Dr. Fox is the author of the best-selling workbook: Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with the Oppressor A Shame-based Alliance. Dr. Fox contends that there are five white core white values that many non-whites are addicted to which in turn gives tacit approval to white domination. Before Dr. Fox, the founder of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd updates on the group’s class-action class lawsuit against USDA.

