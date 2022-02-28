Lynnette Khalfani-Cox Shares Financial Advice & The Empowerment Of Having A Budget [LISTEN]

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach® , is a personal finance expert, television and radio personality, and the author of numerous books, including the New York Times bestseller Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom. She checked in with the Russ Parr Morning Show to offer up some financial advice to get your 2022 financial matters in order.

Like all of us, we know the difficulties when it comes to savings, trusting banks, and having a proper budget. The Money Coach explains why, no matter the amount, it’s important to having savings, and how that can eventually lead to larger sums of money. She offers up advice to teenagers when it comes to investing, and her thoughts behind cryptocurrency, and though she is a believer, stresses the importance of first doing research prior to offering up large sums of money as an investment.

Before wrapping up, she touches on tax season, saying she wants people to know how to properly deal with Uncle Sam, but to also push the needle on savings. “One thing you need to do is file earlier, and try to do it electronically,” she explains, because of back log and cyber & identity theft concerns, which may help avoid having someone steal your social security check.

Take a listen to the full conversation around financial matters with Lynnette Khalfani-Cox and get more information from her website here.

