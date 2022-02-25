Da Brat & Da Real BB Judy Wore Gorgeous White Wedding Dresses To Walk Down The Aisle

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday’s 2/22/22 date and Georgia’s beautiful weather created the perfect scene for an outdoor wedding for ATL’s newest newlyweds Da Brat and Da Real BB Judy. In the presence of around 100 guests, including myself, they vowed to love and live together forever.

The ladies arrived via horse and carriage wearing the beautiful white gowns from Ese Azenabor that Jesseca shared they picked up just four days before the wedding. The brides walked down the aisles side by side which created a memorable moment all it own. Da Brat was escorted by producer and longtime friend Jermaine Dupri and DaReal BB Judy was escorted by her brother, Damon Dupart Sr. Other members of the bridal party included Lisa Ray McCoy, Jesseca’s children, her granddaughter, and best friend.

Cocktails and the reception were held inside The Horse Mansion. The entire venue was covered with an array of pink and purple flowers. The guest enjoyed an open bar and a three-course meal. Keith Sweat gave us all the feels of the 90s as he performed a few of his greatest hits with Da Brat and Judy in the cut serenading one another. Gospel singer, Le’Andria Johnson also blessed us with her anointed voice, sis literally sang out of her shoes.

Comedian Rickey Smiley did the honor of standing in for Da Brat’s father during the father-daughter dance. Other celebrity guests included Atlanta Housewives Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss, singer Nivea, The Crayon Case owner SupaCent, and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Tokyo Vanity.

Since coming out in 2020, Da Brat and Da Real BB Judy’s romance has been on feel display. I’m sure you remember Da Real BB Judy gifting Da Brat a dream car in 2019, who can forget Da Real BB Judy proposing to Da Brat at her surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party, or the announcement that they were expanding their family just a few weeks ago. Well, we love to see it here at Hello Beautiful and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Mrs. & Mrs. Harris-Dupart.

