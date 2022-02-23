Arts & Entertainment
Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

With season 14 on the way, the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta is still not fully finalized, with rumors of Jeannie Mai taking Kandi’s spot.

Sources say that the cast will be shaken up with Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams leaving, Shereé Whitfield returning, and Marlo Hampton promoted finally getting her peach. The returning housewives Kandi, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will be joined with newcomer track and field athlete Sanya Richards-Ross.   

According to a show producer, Jeannie Mai is rumored to be taking Kandi’s spot due to Kandi being “boring” in this season’s filming.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid housewife. She’s gone after this season,” said the source. “This new season is expected to be one of the best in YEARS.”

“Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block.”

This may or may not come as a surprise because the housewife veteran has contemplated leaving the franchise before.  

“You just contemplate, like, I don’t know, ‘When is your time?’” Kandi said in an interview with The Jasmine Brand. “It’s not like it’s not like a definite answer, you know what I mean.”

Co-host of The Real, Jeannie Mai, and Jeezy will be making an appearance this season at Drew and her husband Ralph’s vow renewal with other celebrities. The two reportedly have a house in Atlanta where they split their time between there and Los Angeles.

There’s no confirmation if the new mom will be officially joining the cast or an air date of the season 14 premiere.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is famously known for its women of stature and the infamous fun shade and tea throughout each season. Since the finale of season 12, there have been many stories surrounding the show like Nene Leakes being traumatized and going to therapy, rumors of Phaedra Parks getting her peach back, and Kandi Burruss possibly being the highest-paid. Actress Drew Sidora, famously known for her role on The Game and famous Youtuber Latoya Ali are allegedly receiving their peaches for season 13 and #RHOA fans are not here for it. On social media, the viewers have voiced that they would rather previous housewives like Sheree Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, or Kim Zolciak to return. Though neither women have confirmed or denied their new venture on the reality TV show, here are nine women we would like to see join the cast of RHOA. SEE RELATED: New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

