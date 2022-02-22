Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T has already started making his rounds for his forthcoming album. In a recent interview he confirms he has a feature from JAY-Z.

As per Hype Beast the Virginia Beach, Virginia native is prepping his new project. In turn he has made a couple appearances on media outlets to update his fans and the Hip-Hop community on his upcoming movements. He made a visit to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on their popular platform Million Dollaz Worth of Game to chop it up. The trio discussed his history of working with HOV and he let the cat out of the bag. “I got three songs with him now … something from my new album,” he shared. “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but I’m up with y’all, though, we here.”

When asked about his bars the “Diet Coke” rapper confirmed Jigga delivered. “Oh, he got busy,” Push said. “I send him sh*t because I know he gonna say shit that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.” He went on to detail what fans can expect from the album. All I’ll say is this: The album of the motherf***ing year is coming. A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this sh*t together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing f***ing with it,” he explained. “We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is f***ing with it. I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero sh*t, man.”

Last week his manager Steven Victor leaked a snippet from the JAY-Z collaboration. You can listen to it below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Pusha T Confirms JAY-Z Feature On Forthcoming Album, “He Got Busy” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

