Cardi B Comments On Ukraine Crisis, Thinks Invasion Is Very Mid [Video]

Cardi B is not feeling Vladimir Putin’s movements at all. She shared her thoughts on the Ukraine Crisis on social media all the while expressing her concern for speaking out.

As per Billboard Magazine the Bronx bombshell continues to be vocal about politics. During the wee hours of Tuesday, February 22 she took to Twitter to voice her displeasure over the potential start of another world war. “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.” she wrote.

While her sentiment was generally well received by her followers some users questioned if that was really her between the tweet. She soon shared a video confirming it was her and expounded on her position of peace. “This phone is not hacked, it’s really me!” she declared. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.”

She went on to explain that she is only on the people’s side. “I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now,” she said. “This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this s–t just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.” She concluded, “And I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to the logical conclusion, but whatever.”

In other Cardi B related news Tasha K was recently asked about having to pay Cardi B for the recent defamation win and the blogger doesn’t have the four million to pay. “I ain’t got it,” said Tasha K before the hosts began laughing. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this.”

Photo: Prince Williams

