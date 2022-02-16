The Game Is Surprised He Wasn’t Invited To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was one for the OG Hip-Hoppers but with the festivities taking place in California, LA’s most recognizable representative, The Game is wondering why he wasn’t invited to join in on all the fun.

With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige leading the star-studded lineup for the halftime performance, everyone was shocked when 50 Cent made a surprise cameo which led many to speculate that Compton-bred, The Game would be next to pop up out of the 50 yard line. Unfortunately it did not play out that way and The Game took to Instagram to state that he too should’ve been a part of the entertaining halftime segment.

Reposting a fans IG story where he wrote “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it,” The Game added his two cents to the post writing “Sh*t brazy fr.” In other words, he agrees that he should’ve been on stage with his fellow Aftermath and Shady Records alumni.

We too were lowkey surprised that the LA representative wasn’t included in the show as his classic double-platinum debut album, The Documentary helped establish Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records as thee record label out in these streets this side of Roc-A-Fella. You have to wonder why he wasn’t given the call by the good doctor as he’s already publicly squashed his beef with 50 Cent and doesn’t have drama with anyone else who took the stage. Not to mention the man has a catalogue of hits under his belt that would’ve drove the crowd crazy. Imagine him and 50 performing “How We Do” or “Hate It Or Love It” for the tens of thousands in attendance at SoFi Stadium? They would’ve blown the roof off the place. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Do you think that The Game should’ve been a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know in the comments section below.

