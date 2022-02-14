Dr. Gerald Horne & Brother Okera Damani l The Carl Nelson

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Chair of the History and African American Studies Dpt. at the University of Houston, Dr. Gerald Horne, returns this afternoon. Dr. Horne will explain how a Russian invasion of Ukraine would affect Blacks here & the Continent. Dr. Horne will also discuss the coups in, West Africa, the anti-vax protests in Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand & other countries. Dr. Horne will also review the SuperBowl, the game & the halftime show. Before Dr. Horne, Brother Okera Damani breaks down the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

