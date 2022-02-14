The Chair of the History and African American Studies Dpt. at the University of Houston, Dr. Gerald Horne, returns this afternoon. Dr. Horne will explain how a Russian invasion of Ukraine would affect Blacks here & the Continent. Dr. Horne will also discuss the coups in, West Africa, the anti-vax protests in Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand & other countries. Dr. Horne will also review the SuperBowl, the game & the halftime show. Before Dr. Horne, Brother Okera Damani breaks down the Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Dr. Gerald Horne & Brother Okera Damani l The Carl Nelson was originally published on woldcnews.com