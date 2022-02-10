DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Gets Into a Physical Fight, Someone Left Bloody [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills got into a serious physical fight. The fight took place late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning at London On Da Tracks bowling alley party in Los Angeles.

In the video, you can see the DaBaby and about four male members of his team and DaniLeigh’s brother actually scuffling on the slippery bowling alley lane.

You can see DaBaby throwing several punches and swinging on the brother then as DaBaby starts slipping and sliding on the lane. A member of DaBaby’s team or security grips Brandon Bills by his long hair, swings him around, punches him, and then proceeds to slams him hard on the actual rim of the bowling alley lane.

Seems that Brandon Bills left the bowling alley with a bloody face.

Now if you remember, back in November of last year, DaBaby claimed to be assaulted by his baby mom DaniLeigh. DaniLeigh’s story is that DaBaby allegedly tried kicking her and their 3-month-year-old daughter out of his penthouse. A fight exploded between the two parents on IG live and Dani’s brother obviously wasn’t thrilled. From that exchange, her brother, Brandon Bills wanted to fight DaBaby.

Brandon Bills on camera challenged DaBaby to a boxing match. He says “You can come see these hands bro. I really got hands out here. Im not 6ix9ine, Im not none of these rap (n-word guys) that be talking and can’t fight. I can actually fight….Ima knock him out”. on camera challenged DaBaby to a boxing match. He says “You can come see these hands bro. I really got hands out here. Im not 6ix9ine, Im not none of these rap (n-word guys) that be talking and can’t fight. I can actually fight….Ima knock him out”. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee asks Brandon Bills if DaBaby is watching this and wanted to catch the fade, who’s gonna win, you or him? Brandon responds, ” Ima knock him out bro. I put $2 Million on it. I got people right now that are telling me they are going to put the bag up. We can put this bag up and get millions. I will get in that ring and I will knock him out. He won’t even touch me, I promise you that. I put all my money on that, and everybody around me going to put money on me because they know what time it is…..he’s 5 ft tall he can’t f’ with me”. Related: Dababy’s Previous Flings Speak After His Blowup With DaniLeigh 20 photos

DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Gets Into a Physical Fight, Someone Left Bloody [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com