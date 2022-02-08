Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington was in very familiar territory Tuesday morning when it was announced that the Mount Vernon, New York native had once again been nominated for an Academy Award.

This time, he was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Lord Macbeth in the Joel Coen written and directed ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ based on the play “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare. This marks the seventh time he has been nominated for the prestigious Best Actor award. He has previously won Best Actor for his leading role in the crime thriller ‘Training Day'(2001) and another for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the historical war drama ‘Glory'(1989). With this nomination, Washington has extended his Oscar record as the most nominated Black-actor of all time and the 6th most of all time in general. While the news of Washington being nominated again and possibly taking home his third Academy Award excited a lot of fans, some others couldn’t help but mention how he probably should have more under his belt. Here are a few tweets that express those feelings:

Like years prior, the Best Actor category is filled with great nominees. This year’s list includes Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Javier Bardem. The competition will be stiff but that is nothing new for the veteran actor who has been in the business since 1979. Although Washington’s career won’t be defined by how many Oscars he ends up with, it’s safe to say that adding to the two he already owns would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest actors of his generation and of all time. Here’s a compilation of some of the most iconic roles Mr. Denzel Washington has played throughout the years:

Be sure to tune in to the 94th Annual Academy Awards to see if Denzel will take home the award for Best Actor on March 27, 2022 8pm ET on ABC.

10 Times A Nominee: Denzel Washington's Macbeth Performance Could Add An Oscar To His Collection

