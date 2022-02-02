Jesse Jackson’s Son Jonathan Announces Intent To Run For Chicago Congressional Seat | WATCH

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

CHICAGO – Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, has announced his intention to run for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st congressional district. His formal announcement will follow shortly.

“I have been fighting for working people my entire life and am dedicated to social and economic change,” Jackson said. “As a businessman, college professor and activist, I have been on the forefront of the struggle for civil and human rights.”

If elected, Jackson, 56, said he would focus on creating jobs and increasing workforce skills, family economic security, improving public transportation, increasing access and affordability of health care and expanding daycare so parents can work without having to worry about their children.

Jonathan Jackson (screenshot)

“I am committed to improving the quality of life for everyone in the district,” Jackson said. “It is time for increasing our focus on the economic issues that impact families and expanding economic opportunities. The 1st congressional district, Chicago and our nation need change. We will spur a transformation that can bring justice and equity to our communities, creating safer environments where we can nurture our children to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Jackson attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, where he was a student-athlete; North Carolina A & T University and the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where he received an MBA. Jackson married Marilyn Ann Richards 1995 and the couple has three children. Currently, Jackson runs a construction contracting company based in Bronzeville.

Jackson lives in Jackson Park Highlands, and his street was rezoned by one block out of the 1st district boundary. He plans to relocate within the 1st district.

