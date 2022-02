Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson’s two night docu-series has aired on Lifetime and A&E to rave reviews as well as insights into her life that have never been seen before. But after last night’s episode, her longtime ex-boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri had been trending after it was revealed what caused their relationship to end.

Ryan Cameron asked JD about the documentary as well as another notable mention & celebrity, Justin Timberlake.

“She Don’t Have No Reason To Drag Me”: Jermaine Durpi Talks With Ryan Cameron About Janet Jackson was originally published on majicatl.com