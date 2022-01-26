Multi Grammy Nominee, Dante Bowe Performs “Joyful” on The Tamron Hall Show

Platinum-selling gospel artist Dante Bowe stops by “Tamron Hall” for the first time. From dealing with childhood trauma to homelessness, the Grammy-nominated singer opens up about his journey and difficulties he faced along the way.

Five-time Grammy-nominated artist, Dante Bowe, brought “Joy” to the Tamron Hall Show with an exclusive interview to discuss his humble beginnings and historic Grammy nominations, along with an exclusive performance of his fresh, feel-good anthem, “Joyful”.

“joyful,” the lead hit single from Dante Bowe’s sophomore album, circles, reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales and No. 3 on Hot Gospel Songs, making it the highest solo charting position of Bowe’s career. Bowe wrote his sophomore album, ‘circles’ that reflects on the death of his grandfather and the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, and the album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

Dante Bowe has had the most powerful year of his career, making history as the first artist to have the greatest number of simultaneous nominations in both Gospel & Christian genres with 3 solo and 2 group Grammy Award nominations for the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards including Best Gospel Performance/Song twice for “Voice of God” and “joyful,” Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Wait on You” with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Best 5 Gospel Album with Maverick City Music for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music.

Source: Christian Beat

