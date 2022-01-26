Black Superhero Eugene Goodman Speaks Out For The First Time

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The unruly mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 were thwarted in part thanks to the brave actions of members of the Capitol Police. Officer Eugene Goodman is finally speaking up, attributing his reluctance to seeing how other members have been verbally attacked in public.

Officer Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who took the heroic stance against rioters at the Capitol which protected Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) from harm and was captured in a photo spoke out about that moment on the 3 Brothers No Sense podcast.

“They lock eyes on me right away. And then, just like that, I was in it.”, he said of that moment that he stood his ground in front of the doors leading to the chambers where the Senators were convening that day. The action definitively prevented any harm from coming to Romney and other Senators as well as former Vice President Mike Pence. One of the podcast hosts, Byron Evans was also on duty as a member of the Capitol Police that day and cites Goodman’s actions as a reason things didn’t become more destructive. “I was on the Senate floor thinking I was going to have my first shootout at work,” Evans said at the outset before introducing Goodman. “And because of what he did, that did not have to occur. He is a real-life hero.”

Officer Goodman brushed that aside, going on to explain why he had shied away from going public beforehand, “playing it safe” because of what he’s seen happen to his colleagues, including Officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone. “He’s said he’s out with his daughter, and he’s had random people run up and throw drinks in his face, and stuff like that,” Goodman said when speaking about what Fanone had specifically endured as a result of speaking out. “I just don’t want any part of the negativity,” he said.

The officer has been awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions and was also promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, which allowed him to escort Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony. However, he isn’t too keen on the idea of there being a “Eugene Goodman Day” as many have publicly campaigned for on social media. “That’s just one more thing for a bird to prop up and take a dump on me,” he said.

Black Superhero Eugene Goodman Speaks Out For The First Time

