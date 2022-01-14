Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rapper Young Thug posted a video to his Instagram story Wednesday to show the world a confrontation he had with a private jet pilot who wouldn’t let everyone in his party fly.

Now, the pilot initially said the member of Thug’s crew didn’t have the proper documentation to fly on the jet, according to TMZ. (As a non-rich person, I have no idea what documentation one needs to fly on a private jet—but apparently, there’s documentation one must have.) But Thug was also told that a member of his traveling squad made the flight attendant feel uncomfortable, and that’s why they couldn’t fly.

Either way, Young Thug went smooth off on the pilot and accused him of racism, and eventually, the police were called to sort things out.

“You said my friend couldn’t get on the plane because he didn’t have an ID,” Thug said before asking the pilot. “Did he disrespect you?”

“You cannot fly without an ID,” the pilot responded.

Now, obviously, the pilot didn’t answer the question he was asked, so Thugger persisted and frustratingly repeated his inquiry.

“How did we disrespect one of your colleagues?” he asked, but the pilot just kept on ignoring him, and that’s when Thug just went ahead and told him about himself.

“You can’t tell me nothing else that happened,” he said. “You’re racist as f**k. Your wife should leave you.”

In the end, it was still unclear why Thug’s friend was disallowed to fly and why his crew, which reportedly included fellow ATL rapper Gunna, was treated with such accusatory hostility.

But according to TMZ, the cops being called didn’t result in anyone’s arrest and Thug and friends simply booked another plane to take them to their destination.

Sometimes that’s all you can do when you feel discriminated against—you just take your Black-a** business elsewhere.

Young Thug Accuses Private Jet Pilot Of Racism For Kicking Crew Member Off Plane Over Lack Of ID And ‘Disrespect’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

