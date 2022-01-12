Tried It: Morphe’s Sweetest Tea Collection Is Perfect For A Valentine’s Day Slay

The product that immediately got thrown in my purse was “Sweetest Tea” lip gloss. I love that this color is a one and done nude on my skintone. No brown liner needed! As a chocolate drop, that is a rare find.

Sweet Tea lip pencil is a staple in my kit as a contour lip liner for light to medium complexions. The other shades in the collection might require some finesse to work on darker skin tones, (try outlining the lip with “Trendsetter” pencil by Morphe) but overall, they are easy neutrals to incorporate in to your collection. For a more detailed review and more swatches from the collection head over to my YouTube channel! Purchase the collection here. DON’T MISS… Get Ready For The Holidays With This Morphe X Disney Makeup Tutorial & Review By MUA Anika Kai