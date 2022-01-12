Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Welcome First Child: “Baby Jenkins is Here”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy have welcomed their first child together.

“The Real” co-host, 42, and rapper (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins), 44, have yet to share the newborn’s name or sex.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️,” Mai Jenkins captioned a photo of the newborn’s blanket on Instagram Tuesday. Check out the post below.

In October, Jeannie Mai got real about her pregnancy and motherhood in an episode of her YouTube series, noting that she didn’t want children because she was abused as a child.

In 2018, Jeannie Mai revealed she was molested by a family member when she was nine years old. For years, she was adamant about not having children of her own, citing the fear of not being able to protect them.

“It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them,” she said in the video.

“People who’ve really bad trauma, they’re constantly burdened with this fear that something bad is going to happen next. I realize that the reason I didn’t want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I’m 42 today still dealing with trust issues and confidence.”

Speaking with Women’s Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about her pregnancy was “the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.”

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect,” she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, “He’s an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love.”

