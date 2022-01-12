Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B Sirius checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Doctah B will explain the foods we should be eating for the winter season. Doctah B will also discuss how emotion affects our immunity and, why systemic parasites are making some of us sick. Doctah B will also talk about how to improve life expectancy. Before Doctah B Publisher, Author-activist Dr. Rosie Milligan on bridging the racial digital divide.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Doctah B Sirius & Dr. Rosie Milligan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: