Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Lawyers for Justice President, Malik Zulu Shabazz, returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will discuss the conviction of the three men in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Attorney Shabazz will also explain the Federal Civil Rights and the Civil Rights lawsuits facing the men. Attorney Shabazz will also talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Before Attorney Shabazz, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker reviews the December jobs report. He also reviews the Banking and financial projections for 2022.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: