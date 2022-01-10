podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts
HomePodcasts

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The Black Lawyers for Justice President, Malik Zulu Shabazz, returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will discuss the conviction of the three men in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Attorney Shabazz will also explain the Federal Civil Rights and the Civil Rights lawsuits facing the men. Attorney Shabazz will also talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Before Attorney Shabazz, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker reviews the December jobs report. He also reviews the Banking and financial projections for 2022.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Carl Nelson Show

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Desmond Mpilo Tutu...
82 photos
Trending
Photos
Close