Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

The Black Lawyers for Justice President, Malik Zulu Shabazz, returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will discuss the conviction of the three men in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Attorney Shabazz will also explain the Federal Civil Rights and the Civil Rights lawsuits facing the men. Attorney Shabazz will also talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Before Attorney Shabazz, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker reviews the December jobs report. He also reviews the Banking and financial projections for 2022.
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET.
