One Year Later, Armstrong Williams Reflects On The Attack On The Capitol With Russ Parr

For many, the Capitol riots that occurred on January 6, 2021 will forever be a reminder of just how much work we need to do as a nation before we can truly be considered united as states in America.

For the one year anniversary of the disgraceful event in American history, Russ spoke with Republican political commentator Armstrong Williams to get his recollection of that day being that he was on the grounds in Washington from the beginning of the rally up until its violent end.

Take a few minutes to reflect on a day that none of us will soon forget by listening to Armstrong Williams’ interview on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

 

