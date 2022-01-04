Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Antonio Brown saga has just gotten even weirder. He has released a new track shortly after leaving a football game that was not finished.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Miami, Florida native is seemingly using his recent on field controversy to his advantage. On Sunday, January 2 he released a new song titled “Pit Not The Palace” to his social media channels. While the selection does not directly address his recent early exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New York Jets, he uses the moment to flex his ambitions for rapping and his apparent luxury lifestyle. “I’m from the pit, not the palace, I’m kind of stylish / Lifestyle lavish / Jump in the coupe with no mileage /Run it, style it.”

While his Rap career will most likely gain some new eyes and ears from the record it is his current football gig that is on the verged of being dropped. After this weekend’s game Tampa Bay Buccaneer coach Bruce Arians “he is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story.” The organization has since corrected that statement and confirmed he is still contractually on the team but all signs are pointing to him already having one foot out door.

You can listen to “Pit Not The Palace” below.

Photo:

Antonio Brown Releases New Record After Exiting NFL Game Midway was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: