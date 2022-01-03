Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will End Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Following on the heels of the controversial Uncle Murda 2021 recap track, another veteran recap king drops his own version. Promising that this will finalize the long-running annual series, Skillz drops his own version of detailing this past year’s major events.

The Richmond, Va. rapper covered an array of topics and happenings, including the ASTROWORLD festival tragedy, COVID-19, President Joe Biden, and more.

Skillz announced the end of the “Rap Up’ series he began two decades ago via an Instagram post.

2021 Rap Up feat @koron.don “The End Of An Era” [waving emoji] #20 Thank You for rocking with me for 20 years! This is the last one. Mad Skillz Out! *mic drop*

If this is indeed the final drop from Skillz, give this one a listen below.

