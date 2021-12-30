Normani is publicly giving Ciara her flowers and we love to see it!
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old singer sat down with guest host, Ciara, and things got pretty emotional after Normani told the “Level Up” artist that she’s “someone she’s looked up to forever.”
This isn’t the first time Normani has publicly praised Ciara for being such a huge inspiration to her career. Earlier this year during the 2021 Soul Train Awards, the “Wild Side” singer accepted the award for Best Dance Performance and thanked Ciara for paving the way for her to even have the opportunity to win such an award. “I was a black girl in my grandmother’s living room, studying Ciara, studying the greats. Michael Jackson. Janet. Bey. Ashanti. And it’s just women like that that have paved the way for me to even have the opportunity to stand here in front of you guys,” she told the audience.
Check out the acceptance speech below.
So sweet!
Don’t miss…
Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art
Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt
Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com