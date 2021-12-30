A Dubious Blunder: New York Knicks Misspell Immanuel Quickley’s Name On His Jersey

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Someone was moving a bit too quickly when trying to spell Quickley.

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley probably had a word with the team’s equipment manager. Wednesday night (Dec.29) at Little Caesars Arena, in his second game back since clearing the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Quickley was the victim of what Walt Clyde Frazier would call a dubious blunder. Eagle-eyed viewers immediately noticed Quickley’s name was egregiously butchered on the back of his jersey.

Tuesday night, Quickley’s jersey was fine during the Knicks victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, so it’s a bit of a headscratcher how this error slipped through the cracks. Jersey blunders are nothing new to the sports world, in fact, they are pretty common. Some Twitter users the Knicks blunder to point out other jersey spelling fails.

Qucikley, oops, we mean Quickley didn’t let his jersey impact his performance. His 18 points and two assists off the bench helped the Knicks squeak past a COVID-19 decimated Pistons team. The second-year player is averaging a respectable 10 points and 2.6 assists per game. Before he entered the league’s health and safety protocols, Quickley dropped a season-high 24 points while shooting 7-10 from the 3-point line against the Houston Rockets.

We will just chalk up the Knicks messing up Quickley’s name to the end of 2021. We are all currently stumbling to the finish line as this year is turning out to be another doozy.

