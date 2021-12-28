Habari Gani family Baba Lumumba returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. The Griot will discuss the theme, Kwanzaa is a Bridge. Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in WDC always provides some thought-provoking conversations. Later he’ll discuss how Kawnzaa can provide a starting point for our appreciation of our liberation. Before Baba Lumumba, Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins previews some strategies for 2020.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Black Man Exonerated In Georgia After 23 Years Behind Bars, Falsely Convicted Of 1998 Taco Bell Killing
- Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & LaMarcus Aldridge Clear COVID Protocols
- Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black Life Expectancy Than Whites, Research Shows
- Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Calls Kwanzaa A “Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath”
- Herschel Walker’s Son Calls Blue States High-Crime ‘Hellholes’ In Clueless Twitter Rant
Baba Lumumba & Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com