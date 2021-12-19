Jazmine Sullivan Lit Up The Stage In A Sequin House Of Cyndarella Look

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan took to the stage for a concert in Pennsylvania last night where she completely stole the show in a custom House of Cyndarella ensemble that was both festive and fashionable and we can’t get enough of the gorgeous look!

For her performance, the Heaux Tales songstress wore a silver, sparkly, sequin and pearl two-piece turtle neck and trousers look that she paired with a silver, silk overcoat that featured a small train. Styled by Icon Tips, the 34-year-old accessorized the outfit with a Chanel belt and white boots that peaked through her oversized pants. She wore her hair in a wavy look, rocking it long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

Check out the stunning look as posted on her stylist’s IG page below.

Jazmine’s performance last night comes just weeks after she announced her 2022 North American Heaux Tales tour which is slated to begin in February and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago. The singer released the Heaux Tales project back in January and has seen massive success with the new album, which hit airways six years after her Reality Show album.

