White House Confirms Biden Won’t Extend Student Loan Relief

President Joe Biden is being called out for falling back on his promise to wipe out student loan debt.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed last week that student loan repayment will resume on Feb. 1 as scheduled.

“We’re still assessing the impact of the [COVID-19] Omicron variant,” Psaki said. “But a smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to prepare for return to repayment on February 1st and has secured contract extensions with loan servicers.”

Biden initially campaigned on his support of clearing “$10,000 of undergraduate or graduate student debt relief for every year of national or community service, up to five years and $50,000,” CNBC writes. The president reportedly wants Congress to craft the legislation to get it done. The White House intends to “engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.”

Here’s more from the CNBC report:

House and Senate Democrats repeatedly urged Biden to “broadly” forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order during his first 100 days in office. Biden’s first 100 days are now behind him and he has repeatedly pushed back against leaders of his own party, stating that he will only support up to $10,000 of debt forgiveness and that he would prefer Congress craft the legislation.

In response to Biden’s flip-flopping on his promises, “#studentloanforgiveness” is trending on Twitter in response.

Check out some responses below.

