Jimmy Jazz To Give Out Free Sneakers To Families In Need This Weekend

Christmas season is upon us and while there are many Scrooges amongst the people, don’t count the good people of Jimmy Jazz amongst them as they’re in a very giving mood this holiday season.

Teaming up with three local community organizations in New York City, Jimmy Jazz will be dishing out free kicks like Bruce Lee in the 70’s. As part of their Community Content Series, Jimmy Jazz has made donations to various charitable organizations and aside from giving away free sneakers, they’ll also be sitting down with the heads of those organizations to learn about their communities and why their help is needed.

While hundreds of kids will be excited to get their hands on some free footwear a few lucky students will get their chance to meet New York Knicks star, RJ Barrett and Harlem Hip-Hop star, Jim Jones. Watch Freddie Gibbs try to get in on that opportunity. We kid, we kid.

Check out where the sneaker giveaway is going down below and let us know your thoughts on Jimmy Jazz’s initiative in the comments section below.

Thursday December 16th – Bronx

Sneaker Giveaway x Winter Wonderland

Giving away over 200 pairs of Nike sneakers to kids.

Will have interactive holiday activities for the kids

Saturday December 18th – Harlem

Adidas x Take Care of Harlem

Giving away Adidas sneakers and toys to over 300 kids in Harlem. Students have a chance to meet entertainment mogul Jim Jones.

Sunday December 19th – Harlem

Puma x RJ Barrett of the NY Knicks

Will provide 20-30 High School students a chance to meet RJ Barret plus a $250 Jimmy Jazz Gift Card (for puma items) to each student.

