It’s Over: Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Despite Kanye Wanting Her Back

It looks like Kim Kardashian is over it. The reality star has filed paperwork to become legally single, even after Kanye West used his massive platform to beg for her to come back, repeatedly.

Should anyone be surprised considering she was the one who filed for divorce, though? And you know it’s real since she’s reportedly going to formally drop “West” from her name.

Reports TMZ:

Kim filed legal docs Friday … which if signed off by a judge, will make her officially single. She’s essentially asking the judge to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. Kim is also asking that her maiden name be restored … aka, drop the “West.” It’s interesting … Kim’s lawyer is disso queen Laura Wasser, who has frequently made similar moves with other celebrity clients, including Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson — separating marital status from other issues. It allows people to get on with their lives … settling other issues for a different day. What’s especially interesting … just hours before Kim filed for a change in her marital status, Ye went on stage at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and as he sang “Runaway” he ad-libbed over vocals at the end of the song to say, “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly.” While Kim and Kanye may have been spotted together about town and are clearly keeping things cordial for the sake of their kids, signs still point to her moving on. At least romantically, since she’s been photographed kicking it with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. Seems like Ye is going to be the very last one to know his marriage is done, done, though.

