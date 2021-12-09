Wendy Williams’ Hiatus From Talk Show Expected to Extend Into Early 2022

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We reported previously that Wendy Williams insiders claim she is “never coming back” to resume hosting her daytime talk show. Now comes word that her health-related hiatus will extend through at least February 2022.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by Page Six, guest hosts will continue to fill in throughout January when the show returns from its holiday hiatus.

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care.

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams previously shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

In Wendy’s absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host the beloved talk show the first week of January, while Michael Rapaport will return to host the second week. Comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will take over the show the third week, and Sherri Shepherd will close out the month, per the report.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season,” an insider exclusively told Page Six about Wendy Williams.

Amid her hiatus, Williams broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but remained coy about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

In her message, Williams also praised her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE