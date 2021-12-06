Arts & Entertainment
‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. As of right now, it’s unclear why she was hospitalized.

The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Will Smith that read the caption:

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you,” Hubert continued. “Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost. Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT.”

We hope Janet Hubert gets well soon!

