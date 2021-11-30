Ari Lennox Details Amsterdam Airport Arrest On Twitter, Allegedly Was Drunk In Public

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Amsterdam law enforcement applied pressure on Ari Lennox on Monday (Nov.29).

Fresh off of blowing our minds during the Soul Train Awards, Ari Lennox found herself in police custody abroad. Early Monday, the “Shea Butter Baby” crafter announced she touched down in Amsterdam, but things went all the way left an hour later. “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” she said in a tweet.

A couple of minutes later, she tweeted, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again,” adding in a series of follow-up tweets, “wow,” and “They’re arresting me.”

Lennox revealed the reasoning behind her arrest, stating, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

The Dutch military police, which handles security at Schipol airport, tells a different story. A spokesperson told Reuters that Ari Lennox was taken into custody for allegedly being drunk in public and aggressive towards an airline official. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

CBS News further reports that Lennox was being questioned about possible threats she allegedly made to the airline staff member and security officer.

There has been no update on the situation since Lennox shared those tweets. We will keep you updated when more information is released.

