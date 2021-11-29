President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’

During a message to U.S. citizens, President Joe Biden said the latest variant of Covid, named Omicron, is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” as health officials prepare for the first cases to be detected in the US.
|| RELATED: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH] ||
|| RELATED: As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges, Calls For Global Vaccine Equity Continue ||
“Sooner or later we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States. We’ll have to face this new threat just as we face those who have come before it,” The President said during a speech from the White House.
Later on, Biden mentioned that medical experts and officials are learning more every day about the new variant. According to a report by CNN, he said the new travel restrictions his administration put in place, which went into effect Monday and restricted travel from several countries in Southern Africa, gives the US more time to respond.
Biden said the best protection against the variant, or any form of Covid, is to be fully vaccinated and to receive the booster shot.
“A fully vaccinated booster person is the most protected against Covid,” He said. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed — not chaos and confusion,” Biden said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero's Life Seen Through Photos
Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero's Life Seen Through Photos
1. After party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'Source:Getty 1 of 21
2. New York Fashion Week ShowcaseSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black PantherSource:(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) 4 of 21
5. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Production StillsSource:Netflix 5 of 21
6. Chadwick & Taylor BosemanSource:(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) 6 of 21
7. 21 Bridges PromoSource:GlobalGrind 7 of 21
8. Chadwick Boseman at Howard UniversitySource:Howard University 8 of 21
9. Chadwick Boseman at Howard UniversitySource:Howard University 9 of 21
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. 50th NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. 47th American Music AwardsSource:WENN 13 of 21
14. Wakanda ForeverSource:Marvel Studios 14 of 21
15. 'Black Panther' European PremiereSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther'Source:Getty 16 of 21
17. Global Press ConferenceSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42Source:Getty 18 of 21
19. Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight's 'The Birth of a Nation'Source:Getty 19 of 21
20. Comic-Con International 2016Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Rest Well.Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 21 of 21
President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com