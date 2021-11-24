Watch: HBO’s Hit Series ‘Euphoria’ Is Back With Season 2 Teaser Trailer & Rue Is Still High

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The official teaser video for Season 2 of HBO’s acclaimed drama series Euphoria debuted yesterday (Nov. 23). The show returns next year and it is full of exciting twists and turns.

The teaser begins with Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya, who portrays Rue in the series. She is dancing and singing around her room with no worries at all as she narrates the idea that problems are merely insignificant as children. Rue goes on to say that this changes as people grow older.

“When you’re younger everything seems so permanent,” Rue narrates in the short teaser video. “But as you get older you begin to realize nothing is and everything you love begins to drift away.”

The video continues with a montage of different scenes throughout the next season from the returning cast members wild parties, birthday celebrations and more of Rue’s antics. Actress Storm Reid, who portrays Rue’s little sister Gia in the series, ends the short one minute teaser asking Rue, “are you high?” Rue responds after spitting her milk back into the glass, “I mean…”

Euphoria is an American adaptation and HBO original series of the Israeli show of the same name, which follows the troubled life of 17 year old Rue, a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean. Circling in Rue’s orbit are Jules, a transgender girl searching for where she belongs; Nate, a jock whose anger issues mask sexual insecurities; Chris, a football star who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected; Cassie, whose sexual history continues to dog her; and Kat, a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality. As the classmates struggle to make sense of their futures, the series tackles the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor.

The hit series slowed down production due to coronavirus and the impending pandemic. HBO ordered two special episodes to air before the second season to hold fans over. The first one, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” premiered on December 6, 2020 and follows Rue as she deals with the aftermath of leaving Jules at the train station and relapsing. The second episode, “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” debuted January 24, 2021. This special episode chronicled Jules after leaving Rue behind at the train station. She attends her first therapy session where she discovers how her complicated feelings about Rue closely resemble those she has about her own mother.

Season 2 looks like it will pick up right where it left off with a whirlwind of new issues for Rue and her family and friends to dive into. Catch a glimpse inside of the long-awaited second season of Euphoria in the short teaser trailer below. The series returns January 9, 2022 to HBO.

