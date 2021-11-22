Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sheree Whitfield’s Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Have Just Ended Her Relationship

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

 Shereé Whitfield’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta may have already cost her relationship.

TMZ reports that the returning housewife wanted to film a scene in a Philadelphia restaurant with her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams to visit him. She told her man that she would have a camera crew with her once she arrived in town but this however would’ve violated Gilliams’ house arrest orders. Sources say he passed on shooting the scene to not get in trouble with the courts and “the production team informed his attorneys that they would edit the show’s narrative to make it appear as if he stood her up.”  

SEE: #RHOA Is Expecting A ‘Chaotic’Casting Shift! Rumors: Sheree’s Back But Porsha’s ‘Considering’ Quitting, Marlo Might Get A Peach

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The two now possibly are on rocky terms after her scene could almost cost him his freedom. A photo of Whitfield hit social media with her at a restaurant with two menus and a camera crew insinuating she was meeting Tyrone at the scene. Although he wasn’t there, sources “say he was worried about the optics with the courts.” 
With her return, Sheree’s relationship is at the forefront of her storyline, but now with the two at odds, there’s no word on where this leaves her. 

READ MORE:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

10 photos Launch gallery

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Continue reading Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sheree Whitfield’s Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Have Just Ended Her Relationship  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Trending
Photos
Close