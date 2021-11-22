Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Chair of the History and African American Studies Dpt. at the University of Houston, Dr. Gerald Horne, returns this afternoon. Dr. Horne, who is also an attorney will examine the outcome of the Malcolm X murder trial. Dr. Horne will also discuss the Unite the Right trial in Charlottesville & the trials in Kenosha, Wisconsin & Brunswick, Georgia. In addition, Dr. Horne will discuss issues in South Africa, Algeria, Morroco, Ethiopia, Brazil & more. Before Dr. Horne, Civil Rights & Criminal Defense attorney A. Dwight Petitt explains what’s next for Rittenhouse and the closing arguments in the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Gerald Horne & Attorney A. Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: