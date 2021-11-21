Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Tabitha Brown To Launch ‘Tab Time’ Children’s Series

“Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world,” said Brown.

Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Whether it’s serving inspiration through her viral videos or dishing out recipes to help folks live their best vegan lives, actress Tabitha Brown has continually used her platform as an avenue for empowerment, and her latest project will be centered on uplifting youth. According to Shadow and Act, the North Carolina native landed a deal to create a children’s series.

The YouTube show dubbed “Tab Time”— geared towards preschoolers—takes a holistic approach to teaching children valuable life lessons. Each episode explores a different theme and is designed to help youngsters develop a sense of self-confidence and self-efficacy, educating children about everything from the importance of paying it forward and bouncing back from mistakes to going green.

The show features a line-up of characters played by celebrities that include Ashley Nicole Black, Miles Brown, Zainab Johnson, Affion Crockett and others. Brown also enlists the help of Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery, Cynthia Erivo and Karamo Brown to bring the powerful lessons shared on the show to life.

Brown says she envisioned creating an outlet where she could tap into the power of education to inspire youth. “Tab Time is part of my purpose,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing; it needs light, and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them.” The series—which is slated to make its debut on December 1—is being created under the production companies Scale Productions and Kids at Play.

News about the YouTube series comes on the heels of the success of Brown’s New York Times best-selling bookFeeding the Soul.”

SEE ALSO:

Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

Ludacris Joins Forces With Netflix For Animated Series Focused On Youth Empowerment

Fred Hampton archive photos

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

Continue reading 15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

[caption id="attachment_3762851" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: November 9th, 2021 2:45PM Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers who was assassinated in a home by Chicago police 51 years ago, was the living personification of the word "revolutionary" by any standard. He was only 21 years old when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, but his political, social and revolutionary legacy has stood the test of time for more than double the time he was alive, and counting. Keep reading to find some of Fred Hampton's most political and revolutionary quotes. In spite of his youth -- or perhaps because of it -- Hampton became one of the most respected and charismatic leaders of the original Black Panther Party who shook up the American political structure with his views that were described as radical at the time. In fact, his political views arguably ultimately paved the road for some of the country's current crop of elected officials who are now seen as moderate. MORE: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Assassination By Chicago Police However, at the time in the late 1960s, those views that advocated for the advancement and unity of Black and brown people in opposition to the police state in which many of them lived prompted law enforcement to plot his death. The FBI began keeping tabs on Hampton up until the fateful night he and Mark Clark, a 22-year-old Black Panther leader, were killed during a police raid in Peoria, Illinois. Their assassinations were facilitated by a fellow member of the Black Panther Party who became an informant. At the time, William O’Neal was third in command of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers who told then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan where Hampton would be on the night of Dec. 4, 1969. https://twitter.com/WASBRAPPIN/status/1334697420526133248?s=20 His memory has not faded, though, and Hampton is still very much an endeared figure, especially in Black Chicago. It is there on the city's west side where Hampton's likeness is memorialized on a mural that includes one of the gifted speaker's famous quotes: “I Am A Revolutionary — Free Em All.” There's also a major motion picture biopic on the way called “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya and produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed the blockbuster international hit film, "Black Panther." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Q9Qmq1lu8 Some of Hampton's other accomplishments in life include organizing a student chapter of the NAACP in Maywood, Illinois. Hampton also brought together poor Black, white and Puerto Rican people as part of the “Rainbow Coalition” and inspired peace among several warring gangs. To get a better idea of what the man was all about, don't take our word for it -- read the man's words for yourself as we've compiled 10 of Fred Hampton's most politically revolutionary quotes, courtesy of the Everyday Power website.

Tabitha Brown To Launch ‘Tab Time’ Children’s Series  was originally published on newsone.com

Close