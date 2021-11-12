Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Salute to the readers and supporters of Hip-Hop Wired! We’re back with a fresh update of our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re opening things up differently this week. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist (we’ll always add this sentence).

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chest having lots more to say.

Now, on to the show.

We open up this installment with the “Biggest Bawse” Rick Ross on the lead single “Outlawz” from his upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which features the soaring vocals of the talented Jazmine Sullivan and some bone-chilling bars from 21 Savage. Key Glock just dropped off his Yellow Tape 2 project and “Something Bout Me” is more of his usual street talk. Terrace Martin just unleashed his new album DRONES and the title track features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntleroy.

Prince George’s County, Md. star IDK updated his USEE4YOURSELF with a deluxe package, and “Cereal” features the talents of JID and Kenny Mason for some of that southern flair. Lil Durk drops off another potent loosie in “Lion Eyes,” and Berner’s new drop “Draped Up” features a vocal boost from Future.

The rest of the playlist rounds out with Planet Asia, Evidence, Joell Ortiz, A.Chal, Maxo Kream, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Aminé, Cam Wallace, Joell Ortiz, Tha God Fahim, Nicholas Craven, Aesop Rock, Blockhead, M.anifest, and many more.

Peep the flyness below. See you in two weeks.

